Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip on $35 Bill in Massachusetts

WENN

The New Kids On The Block star surprises a waitress in Massachusetts as he leaves a generous tip after dining at the Marshland restaurant in Plymouth recently.

Donnie Wahlberg continued to show off his generous side as he left a $2,020 (£1,520) tip for a waitress in Massachusetts earlier this month (Nov20).

The “Blue Bloods” actor didn’t hold back as he left his server Denise Andrews the hefty tip on a $35.27 (£26.40) bill after dining at the Marshland restaurant in Plymouth.

The eatery shared a snap of the receipt on their Instagram page, and wrote alongside it, “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ ”

The restaurant’s owner Marty Finch told People that Denise is the regular server for Donnie, and “always knows what he wants.”

“Donnie has been here before in the past and he always asks for (Denise),” Finch said. “He had his normal order: steak tips with some grilled asparagus and some poached eggs. She always knows what he wants.”

“When he left he just said, ‘Denise you’re all set. The payment is on the table.’ She always says he’s a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip.”

It’s not the first time Donnie has left such a generous tip. After dining with wife Jenny McCarthy at an IHOP at the beginning of the year, he left a $2,020 tip for their server.

McCarthy applauded her man for his generousity. “@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” she tweeted back then.