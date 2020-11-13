Dominic Cummings leaves Boris Johnson’s Downing Street carrying box

Dominic Cummings has left Boris Johnson’s Downing Street as he prepares to quit.

Cummings was seen strutting out the Downing Street front door on Friday afternoon carrying a box.

However, Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, who resigned as communications chief, will continue to work for the Prime Minister and Downing Street until mid-December, sources said.

The PA news agency understands both he and Mr Cain, who resigned as communications chief, will still be employed until the middle of next month, although reports suggested Mr Cummings would be working from home.

The departure was the result of a bitter infighting in Number 10 involving Carrie Symonds, the PM's partner, which saw the resignation of Cummings' fellow Vote Leave veteran Lee Cain earlier this week.







Tory backbenchers urged No 10 to use the exit of the aide whose mid-lockdown trip to Durham cemented his notoriety as an opportunity to restore the values of “respect, integrity and trust”.

Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said it is to restore “respect, integrity and trust”, which he said have been “lacking in recent months” between No 10 and Tory MPs.

He said: “It’s an opportunity to reset how the Government operates and to emphasise some values about what we want to project as a Conservative Party in Government,” the chair of the Commons liaison committee told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I’m not surprised in a way that it is ending in the way it is. No prime minister can afford a single adviser to become a running story, dominating his Government’s communications and crowding out the proper messages the Government wants to convey.

“Nobody is indispensable.”