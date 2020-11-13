Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya fired following corruption charges

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has dismissed deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning claims of her alleged involvement in crimes.

READ | Top cop Bonang Mgwenya suspended

Mgwenya appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on charges related to corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

“Following due processes, the national commissioner initially suspended Mgwenya on 15 October during which a departmental investigation was conducted,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“Mgwenya was subsequently charged, found guilty and summarily dismissed [on Thursday].

“The national commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” Naidoo said.

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.