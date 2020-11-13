Deals: Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Discounted to New Low of $119.97 [Updated]

Amazon today is discounting Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the third and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can get this accessory for $119.97, down from $199.00, which represents the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this accessory.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to work with Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro and includes a full-size keyboard, without any need to be charged separately. When closed, it also acts as a case that protects the front and back of the iPad Pro.

$79 OFF Smart Keyboard Folio (12.9-Inch) For $119.97

If you’re shopping around for an iPad Pro itself, check out our post from earlier this week, highlighting sales across Apple’s entire iPad lineup. Currently, you can get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $929.00 on Amazon, down from $999.00.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Update: You can also get the 11-Inch Smart Keyboard Folio on sale for $99.97, down from $179.00. This model fits both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the new 10.9-inch iPad Air.