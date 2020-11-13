DAO treasuries still down 40% after October’s DeFi downtrend By Cointelegraph

DAO treasuries still down 40% after October’s DeFi downtrend
Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) were heavily hit by October’s decentralized finance (DeFi) downtrend, with the total value of assets managed by DAO’s crashing by 40% from 30 days ago.
According to data from DeepDAO, the combined assets under management (AUM) controlled by DAOs was more than $290 million as of early October. By the second week of November, the AUM of DAOs had fallen more than 50% to tag $140 million.
