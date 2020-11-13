Home Entertainment Cynthia Bailey Unhappy About Gizelle Bryant Wedding Remarks

Cynthia Bailey Unhappy About Gizelle Bryant Wedding Remarks

Bradley Lamb
Cynthia Bailey is reportedly upset about remarks Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant made about attending her wedding.

Gizelle claimed she left Cynthia’s wedding early after guests began to remove their masks.

“I was very nervous too…When it first started, absolutely everybody had either a shield or a mask on. But then people started eating and drinking, and that’s when it was chaos a little bit,” Gizelle told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

