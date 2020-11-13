Colts enter Super Bowl conversation with thrashing of Titans

Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts were looking to make a major statement to open Week 10 on “Thursday Night Football” against the first-place Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis was coming off a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and stood at 5-3. The Titans were a game ahead of Indy in the AFC South.

What we saw Thursday in Nashville was rather stunning. After seeing Tennessee take a 17-10 lead, the Colts ran off 24 consecutive points. That included a blocked punt for a touchdown and an impressive drive by a quarterback in Rivers who had struggled to an extent in his first season with the Colts.

By virtue of their 34-17 win on Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts sit at 6-3 on the season. They also now have to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender. Here’s why.

Colts defense is elite