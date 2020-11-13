Collingwood members launch petition after Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson deals

Irate Collingwood members have launched a petition urging the club to have a urgent general meeting after its incredible fire sale during the AFL Trade Period.

Collingwood’s salary cap woes were laid bare as it offloaded Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi in exchange for very little in draft compensation at the deadline.

The petition on ipetitions.com already has close to 600 signatures and has called for “the president, coach and board” to be held accountable for the trade moves.

“This is a dark dark day in the history of the Collingwood Football Club,” the petition reads.

Collingwood’s playing list was smashed at the trade deadline due to salary cap strains (Getty)

“More light is being shed on the way Nathan Buckley & others have handled this. It has been a dark, destructive and soul destroying time for members and supporters. I wonder what the players think?

“Our club is spiraling into shocking territory. Bad press, salary cap issues. From the top the President and Board must answer serious questions. They have treated members and supporters with no respect.”

The petition comes with the club’s leaders in damage control responding to the backlash over the treatment of Treloar and Stephenson in particular.

“You have to look at the entire list, the demographic of that list, you had to look at the salary cap going forward,” club president Eddie McGuire told Triple M on Friday.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and coach Nathan Buckley have both come under fire for the moves (The Age)

“The list numbers are going to come back and we are not getting a whole lot of information from the AFL, but at one stage it was going to go to 35 players this year and I think that it might end up heading that way and the salary cap is coming down by 10-15 per cent.

“It is an imprecise science but we hope that we have got ourselves set up with a really good list and a good team and I am still very excited where we are at as a club to go forward and bring (in) new players and get ourselves set for the next few years.

“Unfortunately it is a finite list and a finite salary cap.”

Stephenson’s story touched fans, after the 21-year-old revealed that he had to call coach Nathan Buckley to find out about trade talks after no contact from the club.

Treloar with his partner and daughter after securing a deadline day move to the Western Bulldogs (Instagram)

However, Buckley appears to have smoothed over some relationships, with Stephenson revealing that he had been in contact with his former coach after his trade to North Melbourne.

“I spoke to Bucks last night after all was said and done, at about 9pm,” Stephenson told the Herald Sun.

“We just spoke and spoke very honestly with each other and we both have no hard feelings.

“I understand the position he’s in and I think at the end of the day it’s probably the right thing for me to get a fresh start and hopefully grow something good at North Melbourne.”