Code in iOS 14.3 Adds Support for Third-Party Bluetooth Trackers With Find My Integration

Code in iOS 14.3 suggests that Apple is rolling out the groundwork to add support for third-party item trackers to the Find My app, as well as additional support for AirTags.



Apple alongside iOS 14 launched a Find My Network Accessory Program that’s designed to allow third-party products and accessories to integrate with the ‌Find My‌ app. With these feature, users can track third-party lost items directly on their Apple devices using the ‌Find My‌ app.

It is, in fact, similar to the ‌AirTags‌ that Apple is working on, but for third-party products. It’s not yet clear what manufacturers plan to implement this functionality, but it seems like it could be added to a range of different Bluetooth devices.

There are several strings of code in iOS 14.3 that hint at how it will work, with the info discovered by contributor Steve Moser.

You are connecting to an item that is paired to someone else’s Apple ID.

This item has been moving with you for a while.

The owner can see its location.

This item was seen nearby.

The owner of this item will be able to see its location.

Replace battery on [item] soon.

This item is not supported. Please try again in a few minutes. If the problem persists, you may need to contact the manufacturer.

Change or charge the battery for this item and try again.

This device doesn’t support Bluetooth. Bluetooth is required to connect your item.

Adding items is not supported on this device.

Contact the manufacturer of this device to learn if ‌Find My‌ is supported.

Make sure the item is nearby and ready to connect.

To add items to ‌Find My‌, you’ll need to first update your account security.

You have added the maximum number of items to your ‌Apple ID‌. You can add another item once you remove one.

Turn on precise location to more accurately locate the distance between you and your friends, devices, and items.

Removing this item will allow it to be set up and used by another person and it will no longer be linked to your ‌Apple ID‌.

You can learn more about lost items, or see if the owner has left a message, by connecting to it.

Select an emoji and name that best represents your item.

If this item is not familiar to you, learn how to disassemble it and stop sharing your location.

Keep track of your everyday items by adding ‌Find My‌ compatible accessories.

The beta also includes related icons (one of which may unveil the design of AirPods Studio) and some ‌AirTags‌ images that we’ve previously seen, all under the codename “Hawkeye.”



It’s not clear when we might see the first items that are able to integrate with the ‌Find My‌ app, but it appears that Apple is gearing up for support so we could perhaps be seeing some Find My-compatible Bluetooth items in the near future.