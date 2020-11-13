CleanMyMac X updated with macOS Big Sur compatibility and new widget

Popular Mac software CleanMyMac X from MacPaw was updated today with macOS Big Sur compatibility and also a new widget for Notification Center. This ensures that CleanMyMac X works perfectly with the latest version of Apple’s operating system while also offering new features.

If you’re not familiar with CleanMyMac X, it is software created to help users remove unnecessary files from the Mac — including old documents, photos, or junk files. More than that, CleanMyMac X also brings a range of powerful features to keep the Mac’s performance optimized.

And now, CleanMyMac X is ready to work with macOS Big Sur after months of beta testing. The interface has been optimized to follow the new design guidelines of macOS Big Sur and the update also brings several under-the-hood improvements.

As soon as Apple revealed the next macOS version at WWDC this June, we’ve started working on CleanMyMac’s compatibility with it. We released three Beta versions and made a lot of under-the-hood changes, UI improvements, and fixes to ensure smooth and stable performance on Big Sur. Now CleanMyMac X fits the new macOS like a glove.

Users running CleanMyMac X on macOS Big Sur will also get a new widget with the latest app update. This widget can be added to the Notification Center and it offers quick information about the free space on the Mac storage. With just a click on the widget, you can also run Smart Scan and quickly clean your Mac.

You can try CleanMyMac X for free on the Mac App Store, but the app requires an annual subscription of $39.95 — which is available as an in-app purchase.

