Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Completes Redemption of Outstanding 5.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures Due June 30, 2021

Article content continued

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expected”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof.

These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the “Risk Factors” section of the Fund’s latest Annual Information Form and the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Fund’s most recent Management’s Discussion & Analysis.

Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Fund has made assumptions regarding: the timing and completion of the Redemption; there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Fund and its subsidiaries, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, transportation disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; and global economic performance.

Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005651/en/

Contacts

Mark Davis

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 496-4176

Rohit Bhardwaj

Vice-President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 496-4177

#distro