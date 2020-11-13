Central bank digital currency will replace cash in long term By Cointelegraph

Deutsche Bank: Central bank digital currency will replace cash in long term
Deutsche Bank (DE:), the largest banking institution in Germany, is confident that central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, will replace cash in the future.
The bank’s research arm, Deutsche Bank Research, published a new report on economic estimations and proposals to assist global economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Titled “What We Must Do to Rebuild,” the study was released on Nov. 10.
