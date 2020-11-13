CeCe Gets FIRED From Basketball Wives – EXCLUSIVE!!

The new season of Basketball Wives has been filming for a few months now – and has all the the from the upcoming season.

Probably the most interesting cast development is that Cece Gutierrez – one o the most interesting characters from last season – has been FIRED from the show.

spoke with a producer who explained why the decided to fire the wife of former Lakers coach Byron Scott. Th insider told us, “CeCe wanted to come back, but Shaunie didn’t want her to be there. Shaunie has some type of personal beef with Cece, because everyone else thought she should return.”

So who is on the cast this season? Well right now the cast will include SHAUNIE, EVELYN, MALAYSIA, JACKIE, KRISTEN, JENN, OG and FEBY. And there will be one new “wife”, Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales.

So what do you think about losing Cece??