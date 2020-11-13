CDC: Maine wedding outbreak shows need to avoid gatherings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A wave of coronavirus cases that hit Maine after a wedding is a case study in why it’s important to avoid gathering amid the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report about the deadly outbreak.

The outbreak, based around an August wedding and reception in the Millinocket area, killed at least seven people and sickened at least 177. The CDC’s report, issued Friday, stated that an investigation into the wedding showed noncompliance with standard procedures to slow the spread of the virus.

The CDC reported that Maine health authorities “likely undercounted cases of illness that were linked to the event, and the attack rate for the reception guests is thus a conservative estimate.” It also stated that none of the people who were hospitalized or killed in the outbreak were guests at the wedding reception.

The CDC said the toll of the outbreak underscores “the importance of adhering to recommended mitigation measures even in communities where transmission rates are low.”

The report was produced by staff of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and published by the federal agency.

