Campbell out vs. Pats, snaps streak of 98 straight starts

One of the most impressive streaks in the NFL will quietly come to an end on Sunday night.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh officially ruled defensive end Calais Campbell out for the “Sunday Night Football” showdown at the New England Patriots because of the calf injury the 34-year-old suffered in last weekend’s 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection held a streak of 98 straight starts, second only to Cameron Jordan (137) of the New Orleans Saints among active players at the position.

Baltimore acquired Campbell in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March, and the veteran was well worth the value of a fifth-round pick and contract extension. Ahead of Sunday evening, he leads the Ravens with four sacks and six tackles for a loss, and he’s tied for the team lead in passes defended with six.

Campbell has contributed 24 total tackles thus far. This will be the first regular-season start he misses since 2014 when he was with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Losing a guy like Calais … that sucks, because he’s one of the all-time greats playing the defensive line, and his leadership is unmatched,” Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe told reporters. “He’s the ultimate professional. I think I do have to step up.”

Wolfe has 18 total tackles and three tackles for a loss in six games played.