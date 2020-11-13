campaign inspired by declassified mission files

Government conspiracy and the threat of nuclear warfare is what awaits players in the latest installment from the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will see players unravel a global conspiracy set during the Cold War, something the developers say they haven’t had the chance to explore in a Call of Duty game before.

sat down with Dan Vondrak, Creative Director at Raven Software, to talk all about the game’s campaign mode. Vondrak says the development team delved deep into recently declassified US Government documents to help build the story.

“We loved the Cold War because of the intrigue, the mystery, the conspiracies behind the Cold War.” Vondrak told .

“When it comes to the Cold War it’s all about those deniable operations, those secret missions that no government wants to even admit existed.”

US President Ronald Reagan features in the game which is set at the height of the Cold War. (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) (Activision)

Set in the eighties, the game revolves around the many conspiracies between the US and Soviet Union, players will meet key historical figures from and travel around the globe visiting places like Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and Soviet-era Moscow.

“We get to dig into all of these recently declassified documents and find out this stuff that, you know, it makes for amazing stories to tell people.”

Vondrak said while developing the story for the game, the development team would share the near unbelievable things they found in the documents.

“It’s stuff you can’t make up, and so, for us to base that and ground these cool secret missions on it and this twisty narrative story, it was perfect.”

“Something that a great Call of Duty game has is big stakes, you want to feel like you’re saving the world.”

Vondrak admits the story is a fictional piece of entertainment but tells each mission has some partial-truth behind it, “All along the way, people are going to see names on loading screens, people are going to hear a character say the name of a certain event. These are all history moments that are woven into the story.”

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War campaign runs at 4K 60fps on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, 120fps in multiplayer (Activision)

“Even some of these big climactic moments, I can’t wait for people to go and Google this stuff, because it really was based on history,” he said.

“There is quite a bit of historical tent poles, but of course it’s a fiction experience between those tent poles.”

US President Ronald Reagan features in the game,” We were able to talk to people that were working alongside him, at different levels of the government,” he said. “We had to use iconic characters, even on the Soviet Unit side we have Gorbachev!”

Vondrak said it’s so much easier using real history to tell stories in video games, as you don’t need to explain to the player who the good guys or bad guys are, he said it’s all about what you know.

“I grew up in the eighties, Reagan was ‘The Guy’, he was such a – figure you know? He was part of all these conspiracies that exist, the October Surprise conspiracy, that was linked to the Iraq hostage crisis. We kind of have a touch point history with that as well.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the first Black Ops game (Activision)

The campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to take players about between five and ten hours, depending on how much the player wants to take in.

Players are given more freedom this around, some parts of the campaign will require multiple playthroughs if you want to experience everything the game has to offer.

Players are given more freedom this around, some parts of the campaign will require multiple playthroughs if you want to experience everything the game has to offer.

Cold War is the sixth game in the series, and is a direct sequel to the very first Call of Duty Black Ops game.

Black Ops Cold War benefits from the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller, with haptic feedback adding to the immersion (Activision)