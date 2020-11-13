Cakemaker creates ‘festive’ pigs in blankets cheesecake and divides the internet

A cakemaker has whipped up a festive invention that is likely to stir up controversy as the dinner table this Christmas.

Pigs in blankets are universally liked by Scots with it comes to the festivities at this of year. Feelings are pretty much the same when it comes to cheesecake as well.

But there’s mixed emotions when it comes to combining the two.

Pleesecakes caused quite the stir when it unveiled details of it’s ‘The Notorious P.I.B’ cheesecake – which is bound to add a bit of wow and also WTF at the Christmas dinner table, reports the Mirror.

The cake contains cheddar cheese, oatmeal and thyme base with a savoury cheesecake filling containing fresh thyme, sage and pigs in blankets.

It’s topped off with a sweet caramelised onion chutney, a generous portion of crispy pigs in blankets, and some fresh sprigs of thyme and rosemary.

A spokesperson for Pleesecakes described the product as a “great alternative to the standard post-dinner cheeseboard”.

The whole thing will set you back £38 and is said to serve 10-12.

The savoury treat was shared on the company’s Instagram account recently, where it drove their followers wild, with many desperate to try it.

Another commented: “Initial reaction: what the everliving f**k? Now, I want to eat the whole thing now and get a second helping.”

A third said: “Honest to god I neeeeeeeed this in my life.”

Someone else replied: “GET IN MY BELLY. Something BANGING for the pigs in blanket lovers.”

“Omg when I first saw it I thought that is so wrong, but the more I looked at it, mmm I’m undecided, mmm yeah cut me a slice,” commented a different user.

A sixth person added: “OMG this sounds like heaven.”

To see the full Pleesecake Christmas range, including build your own sets, mince pie cheesecake and more visit www.pleesecakes.com/the-cakes/christmas/