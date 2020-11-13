Busta Rhymes Says His Son Motivated Him To Lose The Fat

Busta Rhymes is a picture of fitness these days, but he says that his son helped motivate him to shed the pounds.

“I’m in the car, and I go to sleep, and I’m snoring crazy,” he told Van Jones. “And it gets to this point where I’m trying to inhale, and not I’m able to inhale. My son got so scared that he spoke to the security about this fear that he had. My son was so scared of how he was gonna hurt my feelings by having this conversation with me directly that he had to tell someone else to tell me.

“That sh*t fucked me up — I just felt like I was letting my son down, I felt like I was letting a lot of people down.”

He also says his doctor warned him to get in shape:

“I’m like you need to tell me what the f*ck you seeing, I need to hear what’s going on,” Busta said of the doctor who found polyps in his throat during a check up. “He says, ‘Your polyps grew so big that it blocked 90 percent of your breathing passage and if I send you home tonight and you sleep under the AC and catch a cold and that last 10 percent of breathing of your breathing passage gets blocked up you are going to die tonight.'”