Busta Rhymes Says His Son Motivated Him To Lose The Fat

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Busta Rhymes is a picture of fitness these days, but he says that his son helped motivate him to shed the pounds.

“I’m in the car, and I go to sleep, and I’m snoring crazy,” he told Van Jones. “And it gets to this point where I’m trying to inhale, and not I’m able to inhale. My son got so scared that he spoke to the security about this fear that he had. My son was so scared of how he was gonna hurt my feelings by having this conversation with me directly that he had to tell someone else to tell me.

