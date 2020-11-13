Brackenfell High regrets pain over private matric party, implores parents to be calm

Brackenfell High School is planning to resume sensitivity and diversity training after allegations of racial exclusion.

The school has acknowledged and “deeply” regrets pain caused to pupils, particularly pupils of colour.

It will also set up safe lines of communication for pupils to voice concerns and raise issues for the school to “be better”.

Brackenfell High School has appealed to parents to remain calm amid the recent violence and public backlash over a private matric party that was reportedly only attended by white pupils. It has asked them to allow processes to unfold.

In a letter to the parents, which has seen, the school announced that it would resume sensitivity and diversity training next year, after the programme was disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The school also said it deeply regretted the pain caused by confrontations over the matric party and subsequent hate speech on social media.

The letter by principal Jannie Muller and school governing body (SGB) chairperson Guillaume Smit said the school condemned the hate speech and the violence that occurred near to the school in the wake of the allegations of racial exclusion at the party.

The violence occurred on Monday when the EFF was prevented from protesting near the school, following its meeting last Friday at the school over the allegation that the party was only attended by white pupils and some teachers.

The school reiterated that it could not take responsibility for a private function organised without the school’s involvement, mirroring the Western Cape Education MEC’s view that it was a private function – not a school function.

“However, we acknowledge and deeply regret the pain that it caused our learners, especially our learners of colour,” the letter said.

“The SGB and staff of Brackenfell High School fully commit ourselves to participate in future discussions with learners as well as parents in order to ensure a constructive way forward,” the two wrote.

“We hear the voices of our school community and as a school, we commit ourselves to listen better, be better and do better.”

They implored parents and people from within and outside the community to let pupils write their final exams without aggression or violence around the school premises.

They are among 95 427 matric candidates who are writing exams in the province.

“We sincerely appeal to our parents, community members as well as people from outside our community, to refrain from involvement in any form of aggression or violence at or around the school premises.

“We fully acknowledge your concern as parents for the well-being and safety of your children, but we are confident that the police and other policing structures are fully equipped and able to deal with any eventuality which may take place at or around the school.”

The letter continued:

“We implore you to exercise calmness and discipline as any escalation in violence will only put our learners, your children, in danger and cause them unnecessary anxiety and distract from their examinations.”

“Please allow the school the opportunity to address concerns and to plot a course towards reconciliation and healing. In respect of the way forward, we aim to expand and adapt in order to make the school a better place where all our children will be adequately equipped to function successfully in a multicultural society, where we embrace diversity and inclusivity.”

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The battle of Brackenfell: How racism and toxic populism ignited a suburb

Without providing specific details, the principal and chairperson said that as a result of a meeting with “concerned parties” in July, the school had started putting measures in place to facilitate diversity.

The committee held its first meeting but the programme was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measures will include the following: – Better communication; – The girls’ hair policy was amended after broad consultations and will be communicated; – Speakers and external consultants are being sought to conduct ongoing sensitivity and diversity training with the staff and pupils next year; – Training in diversity, sensitivity and recognising racism and discrimination will be taught as part of Life Orientation; – Processes are being put in place to create safe spaces for voicing concerns and raising issues.

Earlier this week, the Department of Education said that in June, the head of department wrote to all public schools, indicating the “absolute necessity for courageous and ongoing conversations in our schools about issues of racism, prejudice and inclusivity”.

The schools were instructed to restate that they condemn racism and prejudice, and that they support the South African Constitution and Bill of Rights.

They were also asked to get specialist outside organisations to engage with school leadership groups to help direct the types of conversations needed.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.