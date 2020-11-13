‘Black Lightning’ Promotes Chantal Thuy Series Regular as Grace Choi

RELATED STORIES

Chantal Thuy has successfully shapeshifted into a series regular for Season 4 of The CW’s Black Lightning, where she since season 1 has recurred as metahuman Grace Choi.

“Chantal Thuy embodies the character of Grace Choi,” showrunner Salim Akil said in a statement. “I am sure our Black Lightning fans knew, especially those who follow the Grace and Anissa relationship storyline, that having Chantal join as a series regular was only a matter of time. I am elated to finally welcome her officially to the team.”

Black Lightning is set to open Season 4 on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, where it will again lead out of All American. Earlier this week it was announced that the character of Khalil Payne aka the metahuman Painkiller (played by Jordan Calloway) is being eyed for a potential spinoff, with a planted pilot airing in Episode 7 of the new season.

Based on a character in the Black Lightning comic created by Tony Isabella with Trevor von Eeden, TV’s Grace Choi has been in a committed onscreen romantic relationship with Anissa Pierce aka Blackbird aka Thunder (played original cast member Nafessa Williams) since the first season.

At the close of the Season 3 finale, Lynn reported to a bereft Anissa that Grace was comatose following the girls’ clash with the formidable Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) inside The Pit, and needed to be sent somewhere for full-time care.

A Canadian-born Vietnamese actress, Thuy’s previous TV credits include episodes of Madam Secretary, Matador and Pretty Little Liars.

Want more scoop on Black Lightning, or for any other show? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.