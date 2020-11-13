Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2020: Apple, Fitbit, Samsung

Black Friday deals have arrived earlier than usual this year, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart already offering hefty discounts to lure you in ahead of the main event on November 27. Right now, there are plenty of great early Black Friday smartwatch deals to snap up. Even better, there’s no harm in purchasing now, with companies vowing that pricing will remain the same through the end of the month, and offering to refund the difference if items do end up discounted between now and Black Friday. It’s a risk-free way of enjoying big price cuts earlier on in November than usual.

We’re already seeing a ton of different deals out there, including Black Friday Apple Watch deals, along with many more. We’ve rounded up all the best available Black Friday smartwatch deals out there. We’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider when buying a smartwatch so you get the best deal for you.

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals

How to choose a smartwatch during Black Friday

Similar to picking a smartphone or tablet, one of the biggest things to consider when buying a smartwatch is which OS you want to use. After setting your budget, picking out your favored OS is key. We’ve taken a deep dive look at the best smartwatches out there, and have evaluated every smartwatch including the best Garmin watches, and found the Apple Watch Series 6 to be the best overall due to its wealth of features — but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect fit for you.

You need to consider what OS you’re most comfortable with, as well as the OS your phone uses. For instance, the Apple Watch works best with an iPhone. If you have an Android phone, it’s not really an option, thereby ruling out the latest Apple Watch Series 6, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, and the regularly discounted Apple Watch Series 3. Android users will fare better with a Wear OS-based device like the Fossil Gen 5 or a Samsung smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Style may also be an important factor for you. How do you plan on using your smartwatch? Do you want to use it during the working day and perhaps for evening events? If so, you want a smartwatch that looks good. Mechanical watch styles are usually attractive but so are subtle Wear OS-based ones. Consider the size of the watch too, especially if you have smaller wrists. A large watch face can crowd your wrist too much and be uncomfortable, as well as look awkward.

If you want a smartwatch for exercise purposes, have a look at the best fitness trackers. Something from Garmin or Fitbit is a good option as they both focus on exercise tracking and offer relevant features. They don’t tend to look as nice as other smartwatches, though, and they can be limited for other features unrelated to workouts. Don’t forget that if you plan on swimming with it, waterproofing is essential.

When to shop Black Friday smartwatch deals

Smartwatches are always high in demand but during Black Friday, that demand reaches new highs. With most shopping still being online this year, a lot of seasoned shoppers will be lying in wait, ready to snap up the best available Black Friday smartwatch deals the second they go live. Simply put, if you wait to shop till Black Friday you might lose out on the deal you want to thousands of other shoppers out there. You also run the risk of not getting your goods in time for Christmas as most major tech retailers are already seeing hefty shipping delays. Beat the rush and shop these Black Friday smartwatch deals now — there’s no better time.

You can also rest easy and be assured that you’re getting the best price. With Black Friday price guarantees in place, no matter how early you shop that new smartwatch, you’ll be getting it at the lowest price possible. We’ve rounded up the best available Black Friday smartwatch deals right here so start shopping today and buy that Apple Watch you had your eye on all year.

Where to Find the Best Smartwatch Sales

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon typically offers discounts on many different smartwatches with plenty of great price cuts available.

: Amazon typically offers discounts on many different smartwatches with plenty of great price cuts available. Best Buy Black Friday : With Best Buy’s Black Friday Price Guaranteed, you’re sure of a great deal whenever you purchase from the site.

: With Best Buy’s Black Friday Price Guaranteed, you’re sure of a great deal whenever you purchase from the site. Target Black Friday: Target is offering many Black Friday deals including discounts on Fossil, Puma, and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

Target is offering many Black Friday deals including discounts on Fossil, Puma, and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart is offering to refund the difference should your smartwatch drop in price between now and Black Friday so you simply can’t lose.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























