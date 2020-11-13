Best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 Deals

The Oculus Quest 2 is the latest standalone VR headset from Facebook, and it offers a compelling way to get into VR gaming and apps without all the hassle and expense of a PC. With better graphics, better ergonomics, faster loading, and more immersive games, the Oculus Quest 2 is the VR console you need.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};