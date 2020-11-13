Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals: Formlab and Monoprice

Black Friday is still a ways off, and yet we’re seeing just tons of great Black Friday deals. With a frenzied holiday season and supply chains that have been put to the test, retailers are trying to get ahead of the game, offering huge discounts on tech for the home and office, like computers, accessories, and printers. Right now, in fact, retailers are offering huge discounts on 3D printers from top brands like Formlab, Lulzbot, Monoprice, and more. Actually, now could be the very best time to buy. Most of our favorite retailers, including Best Buy, are offering Black Friday Price Guarantees to customers if the price goes up between now and the shopping holiday.

These Black Friday 3D printer deals are being joined by all sorts of other offers like Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday tablet deals, as well as Black Friday printer deals to help make your home or home office computer setup complete. But time is of the essence. You’ll want to shop now if you want your favorite items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. Delivery dates for items purchased now are already stretching to the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of time until your treasured purchases won’t arrive until late December or early 2021. So make your plans for which 3D printer you want, and get to shopping!

Best Black Friday 3D printer deals

How to choose a 3D printer during Black Friday

There are so many 3D printers on sale for Black Friday that you’ll think they’ve started printing copies of themselves. With so many discounts, the question becomes: Which one to choose? To simplify your decision, we’ve included our guide to the best 3D printers for 2020. Our top pick for this year is the Formlabs Form 3, which is a little pricey and slightly larger than other, but prints with incredible smoothness and accuracy. It uses a laser projection to “grow” objects instead of heating a plastic filament and pressing it through a nozzle to build them layer by layer. It’s also got ease of use features, like an auto-filling resin tray, and an app that lets you review your object’s status from anywhere.

Now, even at a discount, the Formlabs Form 3 (a step up from the Formlabs Form 2) is going to be in the thousands of dollars, which is simply out of many of our price ranges. But not to fear, there are great options down the shelf as well, like the Lulzbot Mini 2, which gives you a custom and supremely involved level of control over the development process, not to mention much faster printing speeds than its predecessors. Meanwhile, the Anycubic Photon allows you to fabricate insanely detailed projects at a fraction of the price of other 3D printers. And let’s not forget the Monoprice Mini Delta, which comes fully assembled and ready to print out of the box, and comes with a heated bed, as well — just a fantastic printer for beginners.

Where to find the best 3D printer sales

Amazon Black Friday : At Amazon, you’ll find discounts on everything from the Markbot Replicator to 3D printers from Flashforge and Anycubic.

: At Amazon, you’ll find discounts on everything from the Markbot Replicator to 3D printers from Flashforge and Anycubic. Best Buy Black Friday : Best Buy has jumped in early this year with discounted items from the best brands in 3D printers like Makerbot and XYZPrinting.

: Best Buy has jumped in early this year with discounted items from the best brands in 3D printers like Makerbot and XYZPrinting. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart is battling back, offering deals of their own on 3D printers from Flashforge, Anycubic, Monoprice, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























