Belarus’ largest bank reportedly launches crypto exchange service By Cointelegraph

Belarus’ largest bank reportedly launches crypto exchange service
Belarusbank, the largest financial institution in Belarus, is reportedly launching a cryptocurrency exchange service.
According to a Nov. 12 report by local news agency Prime Press, Belarusbank is rolling out a service allowing users to exchange cryptocurrency using a Visa (NYSE:) payment card. As reported, the new service enables trading crypto against fiat currencies like the Belarusian ruble as well as the United States dollar and the euro.
