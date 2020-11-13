Barack Obama Says Presidency Almost Ended His Marriage

Barack Obama has revealed that his time in office caused serious tension between him and wife Michelle Obama.

“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he wrote in his upcoming memoir, A Promise Land.

The former POTUS added that “lying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.”

Since leaving the White House, Michelle and Barack are stronger than ever and continue to be role models for all Americans.