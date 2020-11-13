Barack Obama Says Presidency Almost Ended His Marriage

Bradley Lamb
Barack Obama has revealed that his time in office caused serious tension between him and wife Michelle Obama.

“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he wrote in his upcoming memoir, A Promise Land.

