Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.20% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.20%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Graincorp Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.11% or 0.36 points to trade at 4.31 at the close. Meanwhile, Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) added 8.57% or 0.240 points to end at 3.040 and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.16% or 1.010 points to 15.110 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which fell 6.15% or 0.24 points to trade at 3.66 at the close. Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.94% or 0.15 points to end at 3.66 and Challenger Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.58% or 0.190 points to 5.120.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 675 to 585 and 333 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.11% to 19.897.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.18% or 3.40 to $1876.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.63% or 0.67 to hit $40.45 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.19% or 0.52 to trade at $43.01 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.00% to 0.7231, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 75.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.927.