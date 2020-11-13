AU chief dismisses bloc’s security head after Ethiopia raises loyalty concerns By





ADDIS ABABA () – The African Union has dismissed its security head, an Ethiopian national, after the Ethiopian government accused him of disloyalty to the country amid its conflict with a restive region that threatens to destabilize the Horn of Africa.

The office of the bloc’s chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, ordered the dismissal of Gebreegziabher Mebratu Melese in a memo dated Nov. 11 that was reviewed by . The order came after a Nov. 10 letter from Ethiopia’s Defense Ministry. An African Union official confirmed the authenticity of the two letters to .

Air strikes and ground combat between Ethiopian troops and local forces in the Tigray region have killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and stirred Ethiopia’s ethnic divisions.