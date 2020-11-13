AU chief dismisses bloc’s security head after Ethiopia raises loyalty concerns By

ADDIS ABABA () – The African Union has dismissed its security head, an Ethiopian national, after the Ethiopian government accused him of disloyalty to the country amid its conflict with a restive region that threatens to destabilize the Horn of Africa.
The office of the bloc’s chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, ordered the dismissal of Gebreegziabher Mebratu Melese in a memo dated Nov. 11 that was reviewed by . The order came after a Nov. 10 letter from Ethiopia’s Defense Ministry. An African Union official confirmed the authenticity of the two letters to .
Air strikes and ground combat between Ethiopian troops and local forces in the Tigray region have killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and stirred Ethiopia’s ethnic divisions.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.