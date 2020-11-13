At all-hands, Zuckerberg said that Biden won the election, Bannon violated policies but not enough to shutter his account, Facebook isn't adverse to legislation (BuzzFeed News)

BuzzFeed News:
At all-hands, Zuckerberg said that Biden won the election, Bannon violated policies but not enough to shutter his account, Facebook isn’t adverse to legislation — As false claims declaring that Joe Biden isn’t the president-elect flourish on his platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees …
