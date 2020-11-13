artificial intelligence: IBM, AMD ink joint development pact for security, AI offerings – Latest News

Tech giants IBM and AMD have announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings of both the companies.

The joint development agreement will expand this vision by building upon open-source software, open standards, and open system architectures to drive ‘confidential computing’ in hybrid cloud environments, a statement said.

This will also support a broad range of accelerators across high-performance computing (HPC), and enterprise-critical capabilities such as virtualisation and encryption, it added.

Confidential computing protects data while it is being processed.

According to Gartner, confidential computing potentially removes the remaining barrier to hybrid cloud adoption for highly regulated businesses or any organisation concerned about unauthorised third-party access to data in use in the public cloud.

“The commitment of AMD to technological innovation aligns with our mission to develop and accelerate the adoption of the hybrid cloud to help connect, secure and power our digital world,” IBM Research Director Dario Gil said.



IBM is focused on giving clients choice, agility and security in its hybrid cloud offerings through advanced research, development and scaling of new technologies, Gil added.

“This agreement between AMD and IBM aligns well with our long-standing commitment to collaborating with leaders in the industry. AMD is excited to extend our work with IBM on AI, accelerating data centre workloads, and improving security across the cloud,” AMD executive vice president and CTO Mark Papermaster said.

For many companies, securing highly sensitive data still remains a challenge: cybersecurity is currently the top barrier for adoption as well as the top criteria for selection of cloud providers, according to data from IBM’s Institute for Business Value.

Confidential computing capability helps prevent would-be attackers and bad actors from accessing confidential information, even in the event of a break-in. Confidential Computing for hybrid cloud unlocks new potential for enterprise adoption of hybrid cloud computing, especially in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and insurance, the statement said.

Engagement between AMD and IBM researchers on joint development activities under the agreement is now underway, it added.