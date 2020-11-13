Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available in Canada

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available to order through the Apple Store and Canadian carriers.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display, making it the largest screen ever to be included in an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2.5x optical zoom compared to the iPhone 12 Pro’s 2x zoom, and improved low-light performance.
Other camera upgrades include sensor-shift OIS with the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 12-megapixel wide camera, offering better image stabilization, a faster f/1.6 aperture and a 47 percent larger sensor than the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s
On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini’s display measures in at a tiny 5.4-inches. Other than the size difference, the iPhone 12 mini features all of the same functionality as the rest of the iPhone 12 line, including 5G, the A14 Bionic chip, a Super Retina XDR OLED display and a refreshed design that takes inspiration from the iPad Pro
The iPhone 12 mini starts at $979 for the 64GB version and is available in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Product Red.’ The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,549 for the 128GB version and is available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold’ and ‘Pacific Blue.’
Along with being available directly through Apple, several Canadian carriers like Bell, Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo and more, are selling the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched in Canada back in late October.
Check out my review of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.