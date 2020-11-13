Apple updates iWork for Mac with new icons and macOS Big Sur compatibility

Following the release of macOS Big Sur, Apple has just released updates for all iWork apps on the Mac App Store. New versions of Numbers, Pages, and Keynote are now available with new icons and a refreshed interface ready for macOS Big Sur.

Today’s updates don’t bring any significant new features to iWork apps, but they do improve compatibility with macOS Big Sur and also refresh the apps’ interfaces following the new macOS guidelines with more vibrant color and transparency. While Apple doesn’t mention it, the new iWork apps likely add support to Macs with M1 chip.

Although the new versions of Numbers, Pages, and Keynote are focused on macOS Big Sur, the iWork apps are still compatible with macOS Catalina. The updates are available for free on the Mac App Store.

Apple didn’t provide a detailed changelog for today’s iWork update, but you can check the official release notes and go right to the App Store page of each app in the links below:

Numbers 10.3.5

Refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Stability and performance improvements

Keynote 10.3.5

Refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Stability and performance improvements

Pages 10.3.5

Refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Stability and performance improvements

