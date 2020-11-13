Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Yes, you read that right—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) is no more. — The era of Mac OS X is over. Kind of. — For the first time in almost two decades, Apple has decided to bump up the version number of the Mac’s operating system.
Apple plans to launch an iPad with a mini-LED display and AirPods 3 with a design similar to AirPods Pro, both in the first half of 2021 (Tim Hardwick/)
Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Yes, you read that right—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) is no more. — The era of Mac OS X is over. Kind of. — For the first time in almost two decades, Apple has decided to bump up the version number of the Mac’s operating system.