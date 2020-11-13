Home Entertainment Andy Cohen Teases Shady ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Andy Cohen hopped onto his Instagram Live to share an update about the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

In the clip, Andy says:

“I’m not gonna show them to you, but I’ve got a Grande Dame to my right, and a Gizelle to the left.”

Fans were surprised as they fully expected Monique Samuels and Cadiace Dillard sitting either side of him, given their explosive fight this series.

The Bravo exec recently explained why they showed the fight between the two ladies:

