Andy Cohen Teases Shady ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Andy Cohen hopped onto his Instagram Live to share an update about the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

In the clip, Andy says:

“I’m not gonna show them to you, but I’ve got a Grande Dame to my right, and a Gizelle to the left.”

Fans were surprised as they fully expected Monique Samuels and Cadiace Dillard sitting either side of him, given their explosive fight this series.

The Bravo exec recently explained why they showed the fight between the two ladies:

“We did something we really almost have not done. Usually, we cut away from something like that cause it’s not something we ever want to happen. We don’t like it,” he said.

RHOP MIDSEASON TRAILER SEASON 5

“We don’t think it belongs on this franchise. In this case, we actually leaned into it because we had so many people saying, ‘Why don’t you show it?’ And also, it became such a point of contention for the rest of the season. We were artfully cutting around stuff and then we were like, ‘We’re going to show it.'”