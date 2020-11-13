‘American Crime Story’ Photo: Sarah Paulson As Linda Tripp in Season 3

RELATED STORIES

The hair and makeup team over at American Crime Story has outdone itself.

Sarah Paulson on Friday shared a photo from Crime Story‘s third season, which will focus on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. The on-set snapshot reveals Paulson’s transformation into Linda Tripp, Lewinsky’s infamous “confidant” who (Season 3 spoiler alert?) secretly recorded Lewinsky’s phone calls about her relationship with the president.

“Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography,” Paulson captioned the photo.

Impeachment will also star Oscar nominee Clive Owen as Clinton, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Lewinsky, Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as media pundit Ann Coulter, Billy Eichner (American Horror Story) as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge and Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive) as Paula Jones, who had sued Clinton for sexual harassment in the late ’90s.

Though Impeachment was originally slated for a Sept. 27 premiere date on FX — notably before the 2020 presidential election — it was ultimately delayed due to exec producer Ryan Murphy’s busy schedule, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Paulson, of course, previously won an Emmy in 2016 for her work in American Crime Story‘s first season, where she played O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark. She’s also become a staple of Murphy’s other projects, including multiple seasons of American Horror Story and Netflix’s recent One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series, Ratched.

See Paulson in character as Tripp below: