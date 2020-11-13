Akropolis DeFi protocol ‘paused’ as hackers get away with $2M in DAI By Cointelegraph

Akropolis DeFi protocol ‘paused’ as hackers get away with $2M in DAI
Hackers were reportedly able to exploit savings pools at Gibraltar-based decentralized finance protocol Akropolis, getting away with more than $2 million in stablecoins.
The firm stated on Twitter on Nov. 12 that it had identified a hack “executed across a body of smart contracts in the savings pools.” Akropolis said the areas targeted by the hackers had already been audited twice, and only included “Curve Y and Curve sUSD savings pools.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.