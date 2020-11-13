Home Business Akropolis DeFi protocol ‘paused’ as hackers get away with $2M in DAI...

Akropolis DeFi protocol ‘paused’ as hackers get away with $2M in DAI By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9

Akropolis DeFi protocol ‘paused’ as hackers get away with $2M in DAI

Hackers were reportedly able to exploit savings pools at Gibraltar-based decentralized finance protocol Akropolis, getting away with more than $2 million in stablecoins.

The firm stated on Twitter on Nov. 12 that it had identified a hack “executed across a body of smart contracts in the savings pools.” Akropolis said the areas targeted by the hackers had already been audited twice, and only included “Curve Y and Curve sUSD savings pools.”