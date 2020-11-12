Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another ‘Justice League’ Spin-Off on Darkseid

WENN/FayesVision

The filmmaker behind a four-part director’s cut series of ‘Justice League’ admits to already have that answer to the question about what happens when Ray Porter’s villainous character comes to Earth.

Zack Snyder is planning a “Justice League” spin-off focusing on Ray Porter‘s villain Darkseid.

The filmmaker, who is currently completing a director’s cut of “Justice League” which is set to air as a four-part series on HBO Max next year (21), is now mulling over another superhero/supervillain project thanks to a chat with Porter.

“If you said to any of the actors in the movie, ‘Well, what happens in the movie?’, or, ‘What happens later…’ and they go, ‘Well, I got the script and it’s cool and I kind of know this and…’ So Ray and I were talking about this and what’s cool or what’s the right response to some questions,” Snyder said during a League of Mayhem livestream.

“It’s a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, is that a thing?”

“The truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete ‘Do I know what happens when Darkseid…?’ Yes, I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is would be exciting, I think that’s a fine thing.”





And Porter has made it clear he’s keen to play the bad guy again.

“I would love to see a continuation of it,” he explains. “I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack’s story… That would be great. I’ve not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope.”