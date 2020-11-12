YouTube Is Back After Global Service Outage

YouTube says its service is up and running again after an outage that lasted several hours on Wednesday, November 11.

The problems started at around 4 p.m. PT and lasted until around 6:30 p.m. PT.

Th Google-owned company recently posted a message saying that the issue has now been resolved, though it didn’t share any details on what went wrong. “We’re so sorry for the interruption,” YouTube said, adding, “This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.”

…And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

During the outage it was still possible to search for content on the streaming service, but the videos took a long time to start or simply displayed an error message.

Data from Downdetector, which monitors such events, suggested the issue affected users globally, with parts of the U.S. and Europe particularly badly affected.

As usual with such outages, many disgruntled YouTube users hit Twitter to try to find out what was going on …

Me going to Twitter to see if anyone else Youtube is down #youtube pic.twitter.com/nBZOs5OjA5 — Kambrea???????? (@superwolfdiary1) November 12, 2020

has reached out to YouTube to ask for more information about the break in service and we will update this article when we hear back.

