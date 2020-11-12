YouTube defends choice to leave up election misinformation videos, saying such videos are "not being surfaced or recommended in any prominent way,quot; (Nick Statt/The Verge)

Nick Statt / The Verge:
YouTube defends choice to leave up election misinformation videos, saying such videos are “not being surfaced or recommended in any prominent way,rdquo; — The company says its most popular videos are from ‘authoritative,rsquo; sources,nbsp; — YouTube is pushing back against claims its platform …
