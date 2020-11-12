Ynvisible Appoints Piotr Wierzchowiec to Head of Functional Ink Products & Development Completes Advisory Board Expansion With Three New Experts

Article content continued

Mitchell Huang, Transformative Finance Consultant

Mitchell Huang joins Ynvisible as a technology and finance advisor specializing in the financing lifecycle of technology companies. Over the course of his 20-year career, he has helped companies ranging from 100 companies to seed-stage startups use financial products to reach their business goals.

Recently, Mr. Huang served as an early employee in several technology startups, including VenueNext and EVA Automation, structuring growth capital investments and managing finance. Before working at startups, Huang spent 13 years at JPMorganChase as Executive Director of the Special Investments Group, focusing on private equity and growth capital investments. Huang also held positions in credit trading, restructuring and leveraged finance.

Mitchell Huang received his S.B. in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He lives in Brooklyn, New York.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible’s interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

