‘Why I spent $111K on a digital F1 Car’ — NFT collector By Cointelegraph

‘Why I spent $111K on a digital F1 Car’ — NFT collector
In May 2019, a non-fungible token representing the first digital F1 car minted for the blockchain game F1 Delta Time was sold for a record breaking $110,000. The winner of the auction has just come forward, revealing why he brought the elusive NFT.
The 1-1-1 Formula 1 car was the most expensive NFT sold in 2019, designed for the officially licensed game. The one of a kind racer was produced in official partnership with Formula 1 and marked a digital milestone. Up until now, the buyer has remained anonymous.
