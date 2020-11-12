Home Entertainment White House Staff Can’t Wait Until Trump Leaves!!

White House Staff Can’t Wait Until Trump Leaves!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

According to a new report, Democrats are not the only ones who cannot wait until President Donald Trump leaves the White House — the staff can’t wait either.

According to a report from TMZ, White House staffers — including cleaning, maintenance and kitchen workers– are currently “walking on eggshells” while on the job.

Sources tell the outlet that they are trying to stay out of his way as he is in a rage over the recent election results. Trump has been hitting the main states where he had losses with a lawsuit. On Wednesday, Georgia announced a hand recount.

