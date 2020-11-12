White House Staff Can’t Wait Until Trump Leaves!!

According to a new report, Democrats are not the only ones who cannot wait until President Donald Trump leaves the White House — the staff can’t wait either.

According to a report from TMZ, White House staffers — including cleaning, maintenance and kitchen workers– are currently “walking on eggshells” while on the job.

Sources tell the outlet that they are trying to stay out of his way as he is in a rage over the recent election results. Trump has been hitting the main states where he had losses with a lawsuit. On Wednesday, Georgia announced a hand recount.

Staffers are also reportedly looking forward to Kamala Harris’ presence in the building.

“We’re told the female White House staffers feel this is a game-changer … and her presence and representation has built a giddy sense of anticipation,” the breaking news outlet reports.

Trump is still refusing to concede and says he will not leave the White House. President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead as planned.