Where to buy PS5: How to find available stock on launch day

You can now buy the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for $499 ($629.99 CAD) and $399 ($499.99 CAD), respectively. The two consoles will be released on November 12 in a few countries, with a wider release on November 19. You’ll want to purchase your PS5 console as soon as possible because they’re sure to sell out lightning fast. As I mentioned in my PS5 review, it’s an outstanding console with a groundbreaking controller. While Sony promised that there would be plenty of PS5 consoles to buy, the PS5 preorder situation has been a mess. Communication lines broke down between Sony, retailers, and fans, leading to mass confusion about when the consoles would be available for preorder. Stock sold out almost instantly. Launching alongside the PS5 is a line of accessories including a PULSE 3D wireless headset, media remote, HD camera, DualSense charging station, and of course the DualSense controller itself. We’ll regularly update this as more retailers get PS5 stock. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked Buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the US You can now buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the United States, though it’s extremely difficult to get one. If you’ve tried your luck to no avail yet, keep an eye out on this page to check for stock. Walmart in particular is getting stock on 11/12 at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm ET. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are priced at $499 / $399.

Buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in Canada Those across the border in Canada have plenty of retailers to choose from to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. Stock is coming and going in waves as stores work to secure more. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at $629.99 CAD / $499.99 CAD.

Buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the UK Several UK retailers have PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition to buy right now. Again, these are going fast, so as soon as you see some in-stock you’ll want to pre-order right away. Right now a few shops are waiting for more stock to arrive. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at £449.99 / £359.99

What is the status of buying PS5 on preorder? As of November 2, PS5 preorders are incredibly difficult to find. After Sony announced that preorders would go live on Sept. 17, stores decided to put them up for preorder the day before. Cue the ensuing mass chaos and retailers selling out almost immediately. While storefronts may receive additional stock, it looks like the initial stock has been sold out. You’ll want to keep a very close on any website you’re looking to buy from now until release. Until further notice, the only PS5s likely to appear on storefronts will be whenever someone cancels their preorder, so prepare and be ready to act fast. How to prepare to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition There are a few things you can do to make sure you’re ready for when PS5s are back on stock. Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy. Update all of your information, including address and billing info. Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says “Out of stock.” Use a stock tracking tool like Honey or CamelCamelCamel. Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. With your information already in the system, you won’t need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms. What does the PS5 cost? The PS5 costs $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition $399. Microsoft is pricing its Xbox Series X at $499 and Xbox Series S at $299, which is pretty competitive, though the Series S is much less powerful than the cheaper PS5 DE. For those across the border in Canada, the PS5 will be priced at $629.99 CAD, and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for $499.99 CAD. In the UK, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are going for £449.99 / £359.99. What are the best PS5 deals? Right now, there are no great deals on the PS5 because demand is so high, but you can bet that as we get closer Black Friday, there will be some incredible PS5 deals. The reality is that $499 for the PS5 on its own is a pretty great price, and Sony’s almost certainly losing money on the console itself. Where you’ll likely find deals is on games as well as some of the best PS5 accessories. When will the PS5 be released? The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is on track to release on November 12, 2020 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world, it will launch on November 19. What PS5 Accessories should I buy?

Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. Like the PS5 design itself, there all feature a two-tone black and white color scheme. These will also hit store shelves on the same date at the following prices: DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – Buy now | US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99

PULSE 3D wireless headset — Buy now | US$99.99/¥9,980/€99.99

HD Camera — Buy now | US$59.99/¥5,980/€59.99

Media Remote — Buy now | US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99

DualSense Charging Station — Buy now | US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 Which PS5 should I buy? Along with the accessories, Sony revealed that a PS5 Digital Edition is being made as well. As its name suggests, you can’t use normal discs with it. Instead, all media will need to be downloaded to its SDD. This is similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. According to comments made by Sony’s Jim Ryan to CNET, the only difference between the consoles is the disc drive. As you saw, there is a small difference in the form factor of the two consoles. I’m sure you also observed, the basic design aesthetic is consistent between them. So there is that and the fact that the digital edition does not have a disk drive. That is it. Other than that, they are identical products. Which console you then buy comes down to a matter of preference. Do you sometimes buy physical discs and do you have physical PS4 games you’d like to play on your PS5? If the answer is no, you’ll probably want the PS5 Digital Edition. How does the PS5 compare to the Xbox Series X? The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are shipping with the same specs, meaning you’re getting a 3.5GHz CPU, a 10.28 TFLOP GPU with 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, and an 825GB SSD. You can look forward to nearly non-existent load times, 4K at 60FPS gaming, and ray-tracing support. The DualSense controller is packed with adaptive triggers and features haptic feedback to make your gaming experience more immersive than ever. At least, that’s the hope Sony has. When it comes to PS5 vs. Xbox Series X, it comes down to how much you value exclusive games. Though Microsoft recently purchased Zenimax, which controls Bethesda and its very popular series like Baldur’s Gate and Doom, Sony has a full slate of exclusive PS5 launch games that the Xbox Series X and S can’t touch. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X and S have Xbox Game Pass, which is a really compelling option for someone who doesn’t want to buy games outright. What games will be on PS5?

Here’s just some of the games confirmed to be coming to PS5 at some point: Which are you going to buy? No matter which console you end up getting, next-gen is sure to be an exciting one.

