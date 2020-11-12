What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channels for ‘Thursday Night Football’ in Week 10

The start time for “Thursday Night Football” between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans is the usual kickoff time for Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season.

That means that 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Fox from Nissan Stadium, Philip Rivers and the Colts will take on Ryan Tannehill and the Titans in a key battle for AFC South supremacy. Tennessee holds a one-game lead in the division at 6-2, but the 5-3 Colts bring a strong defense to Nashville in the hopes of knotting things up in the divisional race.

And as usual, the prime-time game could mean another showtime opportunity for Derrick Henry, who seems to really show up when the nation’s eyes are on him. Star Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard will be front and center in the plans to stop Henry. Whoever has the edge between Henry and Leonard could influence how much Rivers and Tannehill will impact the overall outcome.

Below is everything to know about the TV schedule for Thursday night’s game at Nissan Stadium, plus a look at the rest of Week 10.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Game : Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Date : Thursday, Nov. 12

: Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, though the TV viewing options (more on those below) expanded starting in Week 5.

Philip Rivers will be making his first prime-time appearance as a member of the Colts after spending all of his career with the Chargers before this season. It comes shortly after Rivers became a meme over the weekend for a failed tackle attempt against the Ravens.

Opposing Rivers will be Tannehill, who continues to make a name for himself with the Titans after being mostly a bust with the Dolphins. Tennessee has won on a Monday night and a Tuesday night in 2020, so next up for the Titans is trying to win on a Thursday night.

What channel is Colts vs. Titans on today?

After no game on Thursday in Week 6, “Thursday Night Football” continues running with its simulcast on Fox and NFL Network. The two channels will show the same game feed, with Joe Buck on play-by-play duty and Troy Aikman serving as his color commentator.

The Thursday night games are also now available on Amazon Prime Video, with the stream coming at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019). Fox should be available in the high majority of homes in the United States as a cable network channel

NFL live stream for Colts vs. Titans

Beginning in Week 5, the Thursday night games had expanded streaming options, with Fox Sports Go and Amazon Prime Video both joining the fray. If you’re able to watch your local fox channel on TV, you’ll also be able to use Fox Sports Go to stream the game.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 10 schedule

The potential highlight of the Week 10 NFL slate could come on Sunday night, when Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton face off. Those two dual-threat quarterbacks could be stifled by strong defenses, though. The same could happen Monday night, when Dalvin Cook and the Vikings play the Bears in a matchup that could be 35-28 or 17-10.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are on a bye this week, so defenses can breathe a bit, but there’s still plenty to watch on Sunday, too. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams should continue to light it up against the Jaguars, while Kyler Murray and Josh Allen face off in a sure-thing shootout.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel Colts at Titans 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 15

Game Time (ET) TV channel Eagles at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jaguars at Packers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Buccaneers at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chargers at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bills at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV 49ers at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Seahawks at Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Steelers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Patriots 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 16