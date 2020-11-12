What should the Colts do at quarterback in 2021? Breaking down Indy’s options after Philip Rivers

Giddy up.

Colts fans should saddle up for what should be a very intriguing offseason in Indianapolis, and the signal caller is a big reason why: Long known for their stability at quarterback, Andrew Luck’s surprising retirement prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season has left the Colts in QB limbo heading into the future.

While Jacoby Brissett was pegged to be an early solution following Luck’s departure, that hasn’t worked out as well as Indy had liked. Luckily for the Colts, there’s a number of viable solutions, both short- and long-term heading into 2021. Some might take some finagling, some take some creativity, some are unlikely, but there are options nonetheless.

Here’s what fans can expect in 2020:

MORE: Why did the Colts sign Philip Rivers?

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/87/e0/jacoby-brissett-092319-getty-ftrjpg_1iix54u2mlgv519xi0jhqpvwkl.jpg?t=1581907605,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



In house and re-signing options

Philip Rivers is having a very Philip Rivers-esque season in 2020, though his touchdown rate is well below his career average (3.6 in 2020, career average 5.2), and he’s showing signs of age. Rivers signing with the Colts always felt like a swansong, though, so it would be surprising to see Rivers, who turns 39 in December, to be back for another year with Indianapolis.

As mentioned, the Colts were clearly high on Jacoby Brissett, giving him a two-year contract extension with $20 million guaranteed, but that deal is up following the 2020 season. Clearly, if the Colts felt he would be a solution at quarterback, the team wouldn’t have made the effort to sign Rivers this past offseason. The Colts know what they’re going to get with Brissett, and he could be a serviceable bridge quarterback

There’s also the curious case of Jacob Eason, whom the Colts selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft; Eason is the third man on the depth chart right now, but has been garnering praise this season for his big arm (in practice, mind you) and his willingness to soak up knowledge from Colts QB coach Marcus Brady. There’s a good chance Eason sees the field for a cup of coffee in 2020, but that likely won’t be enough to get a feel of who he is as a passer at the NFL level. It would be silly for Indianapolis to not give Eason an extended look this year before pouring resources into the position this offseason.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2021:

Jets finish tank for Trevor Lawrence; Patriots, Falcons, Vikings pass on QBs

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6/5a/kyle-trask-10312019-getty-ftrjpg_ek83nt6mpbgq1tfrqu0vyh5it.jpg?t=-1518382875,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



2021 NFL Draft

The big three quarterbacks — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and South Dakota State’s Trey Lance — are all likely to be off the board prior to the Colts selection (with a 5-3 record, they’re currently sitting with the 18th pick and will likely pick in that range come April). But there will, potentially, be a slew of first-round talent QBs in 2021:

Alabama QB Mac Jones is rocketing up boards, with the Crimson Tide junior tossing 16 touchdowns to two interceptions through six games for Nick Saban this year. With ‘Bama QBs evolving past the “game manager” reputation under Saban, expect Jones’ stock to continue to rise if he keeps putting up gaudy numbers.

is rocketing up boards, with the Crimson Tide junior tossing 16 touchdowns to two interceptions through six games for Nick Saban this year. With ‘Bama QBs evolving past the “game manager” reputation under Saban, expect Jones’ stock to continue to rise if he keeps putting up gaudy numbers. Kyle Trask threw 25 touchdowns total last year in 12 games — he already has 22 through five in 2020, thanks in large part to Dan Mullen. Trask is starting to garner a bit more first-round buzz, and depending when the Colts pick in the draft, the Florida Gator could make for an enticing selection.

threw 25 touchdowns total last year in 12 games — he already has 22 through five in 2020, thanks in large part to Dan Mullen. Trask is starting to garner a bit more first-round buzz, and depending when the Colts pick in the draft, the Florida Gator could make for an enticing selection. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson had two very modest seasons as starter and a labrum surgery under his belt, but that hasn’t deterred him in 2020: through eight games, Wilson has completed 75% of his passes for 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He’s entered the first-round QB conversation.

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4a/2f/jameis-winston-saints-101220-ftr_nr2cftnh3vio1lvnnctm6a5fh.png?t=487991389,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Free agent and trade options

Free agency in 2021 is going to be intriguing on a few different levels: Not only will the 2021 cap play a big hand into what teams will be able to spend, but it could make for some curious and previously unforeseen free agents. Here’s what Indy could do: