Western Australia border opens from midnight

And already visitors are highly anticipated, with more police deployed to road checkpoints and an extra 4000 arrivals a week expected through Perth Airport.

Authorities have warned that new arrivals providing false information could go to jail.

“I say without fear of contradiction that if we had an outbreak similar to what happened in Victoria, we would be in a much worse situation than Victoria,” Australian Nursing Federation Secretary Mark Olson said.

Medicos claim contact tracing methods need improvement, and that protective masks are sitting dormant in warehouses.