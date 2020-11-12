‘WandaVision’ Premiere Date Set for Disney Plus Marvel Series

Get ready to tune into WandaVision come January.

Disney+ has announced that the first of its several live-action Marvel series, headlined by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Friday, Jan. 15.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020

With Olsen and Bettany reprising their MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the series was originally targeted for a Spring 2021 release. Now, it will precede Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team-up, which was penciled in for a Fall 2020 launch but ran into COVID-related delays.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision has Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) reprising their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) play a “nosy neighbor” and a grown-up Monica Rambeau (who was seen as a tyke in Captain Marvel).

Jac Schaeffer, who wrote Captain Marvel, serves as showrunner.

Previewing WandaVision — which promises “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems” — Marvel Studios overlord Kevin Feige said (per Collider), “[We have] the opportunity to… show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and most importantly reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show… that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into … in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”