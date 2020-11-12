Walmart Canada details Black Friday in-store pandemic shopping procedures

Walmart Canada has explained how in-store shopping will work during its Black Friday sale period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To start, Walmart noted that it’s breaking up its larger Black Friday promotion into several smaller sales.
Here’s the order of those sales:
- Black Friday early deals — Thursday, November 19th (in-store and online)
- Toy and Video Game Event — Wednesday, November 25th from from 9pm ET on Walmart.ca (starts in-store on November 26th at 7am local time)
- Black Friday 2020 Main Event — Thursday, November 26th from 9pm ET on Walmart.ca (starts in-store on November 27th at 7am local time)
- Cyber Monday 2020 Event — Additional online exclusive deals for Cyber Monday effective Monday, November 30th
While Walmart hasn’t yet revealed specific promotions, the retailer says it will have more than 1,000 Black Friday deals in-store and online.
Additionally, the retailer has outlined the steps it’s taking to keep shopping safe for customers amid the pandemic. Beyond usual steps, like enforcing the wearing masks, offering hand sanitizer and limiting the number of customers allowed into the story, Walmart says it will be:
- Assigning Walmart associates to monitor capacity within key departments during peak shopping times
- More sanitization stations in key departments and areas of the store
- Contact-free pickup and delivery on online orders of $35 or more
- Top items strategically placed around the store and more open space left between features to support social distancing
- Mobile checkouts will be available so customers can pay for their purchases anywhere in the store
- All checkouts open during peak times on weekends to promote physical distancing
- At select stores, customers can skip the line by using a new feature on the Walmart app to reserve a shopping time
- Customers are encouraged to check the Walmart app to see if this feature is available at their local store
Source: Walmart