Walmart Black Friday Event 2: Deals on Chromebooks and 4K TVs

The Walmart Black Friday Event 2 is in full swing, bringing discounts on everything from HP and Lenovo Chromebooks to LG and Samsung 4K TVs. Time is of the essence here, though: The best Walmart Black Friday deals are in short supply, meaning you’ll need to act fast if you want to take home that must-have item on your shopping list on the cheap. With retailers struggling to keep up with demand for online orders, and delivery dates for some products already pushed back as far as December 1, these early Black Friday deals are truly a blessing in disguise.

5 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum — $149 , was $299

— , was $299 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $149 , was $320

— , was $320 HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook (4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) — $179 , was $299

— , was $299 50-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV — $300 , was $350

— , was $350 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $480, was $550

Should You Shop Walmart Black Friday Deals Now?

Walmart isn’t the only store with Black Friday deals available today. Most retailers are offering so-called ‘Black Friday Price Guarantees‘ — promises to refund the difference should items on sale now receive further price cuts at the end of the month. This extends to Black Friday iPad deals, Black Friday TV deals, and everything in between. Walmart is no different, either: Its prices will remain the same through the end of the month, and it’ll refund the difference if they don’t. If that’s not a good enough reason to shop now, then we don’t know what is.

Are Other Black Friday Sales Happening Now?

Amazon Black Friday: The world’s largest online retailer has is running host of ‘Holiday Deals’ to encourage shoppers to prepare for the holidays now instead of leaving everything until the end of the month.

The world’s largest online retailer has is running host of ‘Holiday Deals’ to encourage shoppers to prepare for the holidays now instead of leaving everything until the end of the month. Best Buy Black Friday: Unlike Amazon, Best Buy has a Black Friday Price Guarantee in force. Again, this means it will refund the difference for qualifying items it has cheaper at the end of the month.

Unlike Amazon, Best Buy has a Black Friday Price Guarantee in force. Again, this means it will refund the difference for qualifying items it has cheaper at the end of the month. Target Black Friday: While its catalog may not be quite as appealing as that of Best Buy or Walmart, rival Target has a bunch of Black Friday deals available today, protected by a Black Friday Price Guarantee.

