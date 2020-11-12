Wale Says The Migos Have Had The Most Influential Flow Of The Decade

People can debate about who has the best or most influential overall flow in the rap game all day everyday–but what does that debate look like when it is limited to the past 10 years only?

Genius took to Twitter asking, “Who has the most influential flow of the past decade?”

who has the most influential flow of the past decade? — Genius (@Genius) November 9, 2020

People responded, obviously picking their faves ranging from Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Lil Uzi, to A Boogie, Drake and Kanye West.

young thug. he created ALL these ‘lil’ rappers (apart from wayne of course) — M (@drizzysounds) November 9, 2020

wayne created thug — dean moriarty (@Juli0Marquez) November 9, 2020

And who inspired him kanye — Dylan (@Dylanwasthere) November 10, 2020

A Boogie by influencing that melodic New York flow, and Uzi, Thugger, Carti, Keef damn near the whole game — BX Menace Frankie (@BXMenaceFrankie) November 9, 2020

Some people, including Wale, said that the Migos had that influential flow on lock, period.

Migos https://t.co/4RLnUG9vVc — Wale (@Wale) November 10, 2020

The Migos had everyone rapping like them for years — DJP (@DreamJohnPoint) November 9, 2020

Whose flow would y’all say was the most influential in the game during the past decade, Roommates? Many Roommates in our comments on Instagram are saying Nicki Minaj had the most influential flow! Thoughts?

