WA Nationals MP Jacqui Boydell reveals what prompted the ‘smear campaign’ she spoke about in state parliament

The MP at the centre of a “slut shaming” scandal rocking the WA National Party has revealed what prompted the “smear campaign” she spoke publicly about in state parliament this week.

Jacqui Boydell said that a senior party figure warned her four years ago that an allegation of sexual harassment had been levelled against her by a young male member of the Nationals.

She told Nine News that the claim was never dealt with and has been part of a whispering campaign to undermine her ever since.

“It has been held as a form of intimidation or to force me to resign, or to keep me silent on other issues that were occurring,” she said.

“I’ve heard it through the backgrounding of other party members, where there has been a whisper campaign, and that’s what I was referring to as the smear campaign. I have said bring it to the table and let’s discuss. That’s never happened.”

WA Nationals MP Jacqui Boydell. (Peter de Kruijff)

Ms Boydell, a former deputy leader and state director of the party, told parliament on Tuesday that she had stayed silent on bullying and intimidation for too long.

“I can’t leave these issues unaddressed and they have to have the light shone on them,” she said.

Outside parliament, she said at least one fellow MP had made her a victim of “slut shaming” and that the party had done nothing to address her concerns.

Nationals leader Mia Davies confirmed she was aware of Ms Boydell’s complaints for some months and thought the party’s processes were dealing with them.

She told 6PR radio on Thursday that Ms Boydell was being offered a meeting with party leaders.

“To actually go through those allegations and concerns in detail,” Ms Davies said.

Nationals WA leader Mia Davies. (Peter de Kruijff )

Ms Boydell said she would accept the invitation and that it was to “draw a line in the sand”.

“We can’t just have codes of conduct and our sexual harassment processes and not use them in a meaningful manner,” she said.